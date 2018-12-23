Buhari Will Hand Over To A Yoruba Man After His 2nd Term In 2023..Yemi Osinbajo

Published:

Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday assured that the Southwest that President Muhammadu Buhari will hand over government to a south-westerner, if the region supports him for next year’s elections.



Osinbajo, who engaged in house-to-house campaign in Oyo Alaafin and held 45-minute closed-door meeting with the Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi said 2019 presidential election mattered to the Yoruba people of the Southwest because the region has a larger interest in 2023.





The VP, who earlier in Ibadan inaugurated Shared Facilities for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), financed by the Bank of Industry, declared that the project which is the maiden edition is Federal government project in collaboration with the Oyo state government.



The Shared Facilities is for fashion, style and shea butter producers who could not afford the cost of buying the equipments selling at millions of naira in the market.





The Director of Bank of Industry, Olukayode Pitan, lauded the project, saying Shared Facilities would operate as one of the National MSMEs Clinics and adopt a Public Private Partnership (PPP) model to guarantee success and sustainability.

