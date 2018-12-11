Buhari We Have Today’ Not The One We Voted For – Ex-APC Spokesman

Published:





Former spokesman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bolaji Abdullahi has berated President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting “corrupt” politicians into the APC, noting that this shows he is not the same person Nigerians voted for in 2015.





Abdullahi, who was part of the ruling party’s mass defection, asked Nigerians to leave the Buhari train, adding that the man who presides over the nation’s affairs today was not the same Buhari who had zero tolerance for corruption and was a strong-willed leader.





The former APC image maker made this comment on Monday in a conversation with Vanguard in response to the vote of no confidence passed to President Buhari on Sunday by leaders of the Northern Seniors Forum.





Abdullahi, a director of communications and strategies of the Peoples Democratic Party for the party’s presidential campaign organization, said he did not participate in the cloning debate but insisted that Buhari had abandoned the principles for which he was widely revered.





His words: “Some of us risked our political careers to rally round Muhammadu Buhari in 2015 and today we have realised that we are in a one-chance vehicle. But I say that having realized where we are, it is time to get down from that one-chance vehicle.





“The Northern Elders Forum was one of the strongest supporters of Buhari in 2015 but they have now realised that the Buhari we have today is the not the Buhari they voted for in 2015.





“The Buhari most of us risked our political careers for was the Buhari whose memory we carried with us since 1983. That Buhari had zero tolerance for corruption and was a strong-willed leader.

“But the Buhari of today has been receiving corrupt people into his party who are hoping he will give them cover. Today, the position of the Northern Elders Forum has vindicated some of us who saw the wisdom in leaving the party (APC) to join the crusade to rescue Nigeria.”

