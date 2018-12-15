Buhari Told Us Our Economy Is In Bad Shape – Governors

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari is unhappy with the state of Nigeria’s economy as he told state governors on Friday that the country’s economy was in a bad shape.





The President met with the Governors at the Presidential Villa, Abuja for about 30 minutes on Friday.





Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, the Chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulaziz Yari said the President told them to tighten their belts ahead.





On what the President’s response was, he said: “The President responded by thanking and telling us that the economy is in bad shape and that we have to come together and thinking and rethinking on way forward.”





He also said that the governors thanked the President for releasing the Paris club funds to them without any discrimination.





In attendance at the NEC are David Umayi (Ebonyi), Abdullahi Umar Ganduje (Kano), Abdulfatah Ahmed (Kwara), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Emmanuel Udom (Akwa Ibom), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger), Gboyega Oyetola (Osun), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Nasiru El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Yahaya Bello (Kogi).





Some Deputy Governors also attended including the Deputy Governor of Katsina State, Mannir Yakubu.

