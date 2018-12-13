Buhari To Present 2019 Budget To National Assembly December 19

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari will present the 2019 Appropriation bill to a joint section of the National Assembly on Wednesday, December 19.





This was contained in a letter transmitted to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and read during Thursday’s plenary.





“May I crave the kind indulgence of the House of Representatives to grant me the slot of 11 hours on Wednesday, 19th December, 2018 to formally present the 2019 appropriation bill in a joint session and lay before the NASS the 2019 budget proposal,” the letter quoted Buhari as saying.





Recall that the Federal Executive Council had approved the budget during its special FEC meeting on Friday last week.

