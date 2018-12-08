Buhari Rejection Of Electoral Bill Is A Disservice To Democracy – Shehu Sani

Published:





Senator Shehu Sani (PRP-Kaduna Central) has stated that the refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Electoral Bill is a disservice to democracy.





CKN News had reported that Buhari on Friday declined to assent to the Electoral (Amendment) Bill 2018 for the fourth time.





The President’s Senior Special Assistant on National Assembly­ matters, Senator Ita Enang said President Buhari communicated to the National Assembly, the decision taken on the Electoral Act.





Recall that the President had three times rejected assent to the bill, a development which has continued to generate speculations.





Reacting in a post on his Twitter page, Sani warned the president not to be a partaker of those not in support of credible election.





He wrote: “Opposition to the Electoral Amendment Bill is a disservice to democracy.





“The President should not be in league with those allergic to credible elections.





“How can the ruling elites now fear and discard the chariot that delivered them to power, one they showered so much praises?”

