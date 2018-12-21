Buhari Reacts To Latest NBS Unemployment Report

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari has said the recent unemployment report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) shows his government is making progress.





The NBS had said about 20 million Nigerians are without jobs, a jump from the last figures released by the body.





Buhari has, however, said the data revealed that his government “inherited” a bad system in 2015 and was putting the country back on track.





He said this during a Gala Night by beneficiaries of the government’s Anchor Borrowers Programme held at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.





“We inherited broken system in the agricultural sector in 2015,” the president said.





“Seeing your faces and hearing your stories give me hope. Today, we are on the track to achieving an all-inclusive economy.”





The president had said that his government has created 12 million jobs in the country.





“Rice Producers Association of Nigeria made the open claim and nobody has challenged them up until the time that we speak, that they had created 12 million new jobs,” the president said.

