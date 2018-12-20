Buhari Presents N8.83 Trillion 2019 Budget To National Assembly

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday presented a budget proposal of N8.83 trillion for the year 2019 to a joint session of the National Assembly.





The 2019 Budget, tagged ‘Budget of Sustenance’, is a drop from the N9.12tn approved for 2018.





The president proposed an oil benchmark of $60 per barrel with a daily production output of 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd).





The appropriation bill also pegged the exchange rate at 305 US Dollars.





The budget deficit is projected to reduce to 1.86 trillion in 2019.





The proposed budget shows that about a quarter of the sum (N2.14 trillion) will be used for debt servicing while capital expenditure is expected to gulp N2.031 trillion.





Recurrent – N4.04 trillion





Debt service – N2.14 trillion





Statutory transfer – N492.36 billion





Sinking fund – N120 billion





Capital expenditure – N2.031 trillion

