Buhari Mourns Salihu Ibrahim, Former Chief Of Army Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a condolence message to the family of former chief of army staff Salihu Ibrahim.





CKN News had reported earlier that the retired general, who joined the army in 1956 and was trained at the Nigerian Military College, died on Monday in his home in Kogi state.





Reacting, President Buhari sent a condolence message to the family in a statement signed by Garba Shehu, his senior special assistant on media and publicity.





The statement read: “It is a matter of great pride that outstanding officers like General Ibrahim served the Nigerian Army.





“He served the nation with all his heart; with full dedication and commitment to duty. His service represents the hallmark of our Armed Forces.





“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of our country, I extend deepest condolences to General Ibrahim’s family, loved ones and the government and people of Kogi state.”

