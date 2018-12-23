Buhari Has Vowed To Deal With Lawmakers Who Booed Him – FFK

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari had vowed to deal with members of the National Assembly who booed him during the 2019 budget presentation, according to a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode.





Buhari was booed by some of the lawmakers as he presented the 2019 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly.





And Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that Buhari was disappointed in the actions of the lawmakers and swore to deal with them if re-elected in 2019.





“A reliable source at the Presidency told me that when Buhari/Jubril got back to the Villa after being booed at the National Assembly he sat down in silence for almost one hour after which he pointed to the sky with his right finger and,in deep rage,swore that “WHEN”he comes back in 2019 he will “teach the legislators the lesson of their lives” and “show them who is in charge,” the former minister tweeted.





“He blamed Saraki and Dogara for the whole episode and mentioned the names of APC legislators who he claimed were involved in”the wicked and evil conspiracy to disgrace me.”





