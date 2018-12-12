Buhari Has Turned EFCC, Police Into APC ‘Attack Dogs’ Says Fayose

Published:





The immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, says President Muhammadu Buhari has turned all Federal agencies especially the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) into “attack dogs” of the All Progressives Congress (APC).





Fayose, a former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum, made this comment in a series of tweets.





The PDP chieftain also said President Buhari’s refusal to sign the Electoral Act was an indication that he was not interested in free and fair elections.





Fayose tweeted: “A man who has turned all FG agencies, especially EFCC and Police to the attack dogs of APC cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful election just by mere signing of peace accord.





“A man who refused to sign the Amended Electoral Bill 4 times after it was passed by NASS of 469 Nigerians cannot be said to be interested in any peaceful, free and fair election.





“Therefore, the signing of Peace Accord won’t change his desperation to remain in office at all cost.”

