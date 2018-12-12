British PM To Face No-confidence Vote Amid Brexit Chaos

Published:





UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit crisis deepened as members of her own party triggered a vote of no-confidence in her leadership.





A British Conservative Party official confirmed that May will face a no-confidence vote from party lawmakers.





Graham Brady in a statement said that the threshold of 48 letters from lawmakers needed to trigger a leadership vote has been reached.





Brady chairs the party committee that oversees leadership contests.





If she loses the vote, which will take place on Wednesday evening, she will be out as British Prime Minister.





The starting gun was fired after 48 Conservative Members of Parliament submitted letters demanding a vote to the 1922 Committee, which represents rank-and-file Conservative MPs in the House of Commons.





The vote could hardly have come at a worse time for May, who has been criss-crossing Europe to beg EU leaders for help passing her Brexit deal through the UK Parliament.





May was forced to postpone a vote on the deal on Monday when it became clear she was likely to go down to a humiliating defeat.





If May loses the vote, the Conservative Party must hold a leadership election. If she wins, however, party rules mean that she cannot face another vote in a year.

