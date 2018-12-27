Bribe Allegations:DSS Hands Over Aisha Buhari's ADC To Police

Published:

The Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday said it has handed Sani Mohammed Baba-Inna (CSP) ADC to the First Lady, Aisha Buhari to the Police.



A statement by DSS spokesman Peter Afunanya said he had been handed over to the Police for further administrative action.





It would be recalled that Baba Inna was, on 22nd of September, 2018, handed to the Service by the Police authorities for detailed investigations.



Afunanya said he had been accused of defamation of character and unduly using his Office and that of the First Lady to fraudulently extort and obtain money from sources.





He was alleged to have carried out the illegal and other unethical activities in the name of the First Lady on whose behalf he falsely claimed to have acted.



Afunanya said, “investigation, however, disclosed that he was never, at any given time or circumstance, directly or indirectly, instructed, by the First Lady, to act or collect, in her name, money or material gifts from any person or group.”



He added that, “In line with standard procedures expected in handling a matter of this nature, BABA-INNA is returned to the Police for appropriate regimental action. “



He said, “Accordingly, the details of the investigation report have also been forwarded to the relevant authorities.”

