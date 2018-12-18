Breaking: Former Chief Of Defence Staff Alex Badeh Killed

Published:

Former Air Chief of Staff and one time Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshall Alex Sabundu Badeh is dead.Reports reaching Aledeh revealed that the retired four-star flag officer of the Nigerian Air force was shot and killed in an ambush along Keffi – Abuja Expressway this evening.He is currently facing trial for his involvement in the arms scandal fraud under the last adminstration.The Federal government and military high command are yet to confirm or issue a statement on the incidentNigerian Air Force Confirms IncidentDEATH OF FORMER CDS AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ALEX BADEH‬‪It is with a heavy heart that I regretfully announce the unfortunate demise of former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Alex Sabundu Badeh, who died today, 18 Dec 18, from gunshot wounds sustained when his vehicle was attacked while returning from his farm along Abuja-Keffi Road.‬On behalf officers, airmen and airwomen of the Nigerian Air Force, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, commiserates with the family of the late former Chief of Defence Staff over this irreparable loss. We pray that the Almighty God grants his soul eternal rest. Details later.IBIKUNLE DARAMOLAAir CommodoreDirector of Public Relations and InformationNigerian Air Force