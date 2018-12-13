Boy Kidnapped In Rivers State Found In Ebonyi State 2 Years After He Was Bought And Renamed

Published:





A boy who was kidnapped from his parent's home in Rivers state two years ago has just been found in Ebonyi state.





Destiny Azubuike was abducted from his home in Oyigbo, Rivers state, on the 19th of December 2016. He was found on the 11th of December, 2018 in Ohaozara Local Government, Ebonyi State, where he had been renamed Samuel by the woman who bought him.





The boy, now 5, was abducted by one Mrs Evelyn, an ex-mistress of the boy’s neighbour identified as Dr Oberenwa. Mrs Evelyn sold the boy for N500,000 to Mrs Patricia Chukwu, a widow and staff of Ebonyi State Secondary School Management Board.





The police began trailing Mrs Evelyn after a tip-off. Mrs Evelyn was trailed to her ex-husband, who explained that they had divorced due to his suspicions that she had sold their biological child to a foster parent. However, he offered to assist in helping the police to find her. But he was soon killed while returning from work by unknown assailants who police suspect may be connected to his wife.









Mrs Evelyn later allegedly led a kidnapping gang in Isiala Ngwa South in Abia state. Further investigations led to her arrest at Umuikaa Junction in Isiala Ngwa South. She was then taken to Oyigbo Police Station where the matter was initially reported in 2016.





The suspect was interrogated by the police and she confessed and also implicated some other accomplices who have now been arrested.

