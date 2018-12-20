Booing Of Buhari:You Were Not Well Trained By Your Parents ..Yahaya Bello Tells NASS Members

Published:

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi state, has described the lawmakers who booed President Muhammadu Buhari at the 2019 budget proposal presentation on Wednesday, as “children who lack home training”.



The governor said this on Thursday while speaking with state house correspondents after the Anchor Borrowers Programme Gala at the state house conference center in Abuja.



Bello said the lawmaker are bent on destroying the country and its democracy.



“First of all two distinct human beings, a father, a gentleman, a man who has the interest of the country at heart, President Muhammadu Buhari displaced his stuff today (Wednesday), and those who are self-centered, selfish and bent on destroying this country and the democracy have also shown themselves today,” he said.



“This is what I said sometimes back that when you have a child that is not well trained by his parents he constitutes menace to the society and that is exactly what we witnessed today in the National Assembly.





National Assembly is suppose to be made of men and women of character and integrity. We have seen those that constitute such class of human beings and those that constitute menace to the society in the National Assembly today. But above all, I thank God, I thank Mr. President for a wonderful presentation of 2019 budget estimates. We all believe it’s going to take Nigeria to the next level by the special grace of God.”

Share This