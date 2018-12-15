Boko Haram: Buhari Meets Other Lake Chad Basin Leaders

Published:





President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the Lake Chad Basin countries held a meeting on Saturday in Abuja, as part of efforts aimed at curtailing insurgency in the area.





Cameroonian President Paul Biya, his Chadian equivalent, Idriss Deby, that of Niger Republic, Mahamadou Issoufou, and the leader of the Central African Republic, Faustin-Archange Touadéra were all in attendance.





The leaders met on the back of recent resurgence of the Boko Haram terrorists, with scores of Nigerian soldiers losing their lives in the country’s northeast region.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





CKN News learned that the leaders considered the report of the Defence and Security committee set up by them in Ndjamena, Chad, earlier in December.





The committee’s report is expected to overhaul strategies to counter the insurgents and other security threats.





President Buhari, it was gathered, suggested that military strategy must be backed by mobilisation and deployment of adequate resources.

Share This