Body Of Unknown Lady Found In Ebony Hotel Room

The Police in Ebonyi state says it has discovered the body of a yet to be identified middle aged lady in a hotel in Abakaliki.



Spokesman of the Police in the state, Loveth Odah said the body had deep cuts on the chest and neck and has been deposited in mortuary.



The incident, according to the spokesman, took place at Crown Garden Hotel Abakaliki located along the ever-busy Afikpo road in the capital city.



Odah, who said that the victim was seen in the pool of her own blood, noted that the identity of the suspected assailant has been uncovered.



She said that though the identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, the hotel manager Mr. Emmanuel Eze, the supervisor and other staff had been taken to the police station for questioning and accused the hotel management of negligence.



“The Manager of the hotel, the supervisor and other staff of the hotel were taken to the station for questioning and I must confess to you that the whole thing is negligence on the part of the hotel management. How can a guest be murdered in a hotel room and days after, the management is not aware of the incident.



” We will investigate the matter properly and I assure you, the perpetrator of the act must be arrested and prosecuted. All we are asking is for the members of the public to avail the police of useful information that would led to the arrest of the suspect”.



A customer, Mr. Sylvester Oduma whose complaint led to the discovery narrated what happened.



According to him, he arrived the hotel on Sunday, paid for a suite and checked into the hotel only to perceive unpleasant odour oozing out from the next room until it became unbearable.



“I quickly drew the attention of the management of the hotel to the unpleasant odour and they quickly opened the door and found the lifeless body of a fair lady in the room. Possibly she was stabbed to death by her supposed unidentified boyfriend.



“Immediately, the police was contacted and a team of Officers arrived the scene. On arrival they saw the gory sight of the stabbed lady. The policemen immediately arrested all the management and staff of the hotel and took them away. The policemen evacuated the corpse and deposited it in a morgue”.



Mr. Oduma noted that the suspect was also said to have made away with all the belongings of the deceased including her phone so that he could not be tracked.



The Hotel Manager, Mr. Emmanuel Eze said that he was on a three days journey when the incident took place.



He said that as soon as he was contacted, he immediately contacted the police who went and evacuated the corpse from the hotel room.



” I was on a three day journey when the incident took place but as soon as I was informed, I also informed the police who immediately went to the scene and evacuated the body of the lady. Upon my arrival to Abakaliki, I was invited by the police but after making statement, I was granted bail”.



He said that the unfortunate murder case may not be for ritual purpose as her vital organs were still intact before her evacuation from the hotel.



“Every business has its own challenges, this is one of the hazards of hotel business. I thank God that as at today none of my staff has been linked to the gruesome murder,” the Manager said.

