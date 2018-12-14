"Blind Beggar" Regains Sight After She Was Threatened With Tear-Gas By Police

Published:





Threats by Police officers in Delta State to unleash teargas has led a woman who claimed to be blind and begs for alms to experience a rare miracle.





The suspect, who goes about begging with her child, was nabbed at Jakpa junction. On getting to the police station, the officers threatened to put teargas in her eyes and according to reports, that was when she regained her sight.





The woman, identified as Ada Nwachukwu, disclosed that she came all the way from Orlu in Imo state to hustle for Christmas. And as at the time she was arrested, she had already made N3,270.

