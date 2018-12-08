Bishop Oyedepo Replies Presidency Over Alleged Cloning Of Buhari

Published:





The founder of Living Faith Church worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo, has berated critics urging him to withdraw his statement concerning President Muhammadu Buhari having an impostor in Aso Rock.





The clergyman had said last week that it was possible Nigeria was being re-colonised by another African nation, referring to Nnamdi Kanu’s claim.





Reacting to the rumour in a viral video on social media, Oyedepo quoted an article written by Olatunde Dare, a columnist of the Nation Newspaper, saying Buhari could have died when he sought medical treatment in London and that someone cloned as him, is currently presiding over Nigeria.





Referring to the piece, the clergyman said the Nigerian government entered an agreement with the family of one Jubril in Sudan to give them a replacement for Buhari and that the resources of the nation are now being shared with Sudan.





But the Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi, called the cleric ‘hater of Buhari’.





Ogunlesi wondered why Oyedepo would go to a far length to discredit Buhari.





However, speaking from Living Faith church Headquarters at Canaan land, Ota, on Saturday, the clergyman vowed not to withdraw his statement because it was not a hate speech but rather that of a self-esteem.





The cleric said, “I have never been asked to withdraw a statement in the past but today they are saying it is hate speech.





“That is no hate speech, it is self-esteem speech; someone is stepping on toes and you say it is hate speech?





“Why will I withdraw my statement? God sent me and not you. You fear the one God sent and not any other because I have dominion.”

