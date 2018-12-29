Billionaire Businessman Lulu Briggs Is Dead

Published:

The founder of Moni-Pulo indigenous oil company, High Chief Olu Lulu-Briggs, has passed on at 91.



The philanthropist, who died Friday, hailed from Abonnema-Kalabari, the headquarters of Akuku-Toru Local Government Area of Rivers State.



The deceased, who was a regent of Abonnema, was the father of an oil magnate, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, who is the governorship candidate of Accord Party in Rivers state.



An indigene of Abonnema, who confirmed the death in confidence, said the official announcement would later be made by Abonnema Council of Chiefs.



Top officials of Moni-Pulo oil firm, who were contacted for details of the death, especially if he passed on in Nigeria or overseas, declined to comment.

