Bank Cashier Tipped Off Armed Robbers To Steal My N2m..Bayelsa Businessman

A businessman in Bayelsa State on Tuesday narrated how cashiers in a new generation bank in Yenagoa aided armed robbers to steal his N2 million.



The businessman, Mr. Ololo Okpanra as unpleasant insisting that the cashiers acted as informants to the criminals that he stole his money.



The victim said he left Nembe Local Government Area for the bank at 8.20 am to withdraw N2million in a new generation bank located at Kpansia area in Yenagoa.



He said: “The cashier, thereafter, informed me that there is no sufficient fund at that very point and asked me to wait for about 20 minutes before the money could be made available.



“For that very reason, I waited for about 30 minutes after which I was asked to go behind the counter to pickup the cash which was already made ready at that point.





“I quietly picked up the cash and went straight to my house which is about 50 meters away from the bank to pick up something before proceeding back on the journey to Nembe”.



But he said he never knew that he was already been trailed by some hoodlums.



He said: “They first missed track of me at a point when I detour to my house. As I came out to enter my car which was already parked at the front of my house, a green Toyota Camry drove passed me and stopped some few meters away from me.



“At this point l had already entered into my car and about to start the ignition when I saw them, and they were three in number, and they walked straight to me holding AK47 automatic riffles.



“As soon as they got to my car, they demanded money, and I told them I didn’t have sufficient cash with me and I tried to trick them by bringing out a smaller amount of cash I already had.



“Immediately, one of them pointing the gun at me got angry and said to me, ‘if you want to die, and stop wasting our time’, and asked for the N2 million, I just collected from the bank.



“There and then it dawned on me that I had been set up. I knew that they were acting on a tip off, so I pointed towards the money at the back seat, they quickly opened the door and collected the money, ask for my car key and drove off.



“They later drop the car and the key after some distance and a good Samaritan picked up the key and returned it to meters



“I immediately went back to the bank and accused the cashiers of complicity and left for SARS office to make a formal complain for further investigation.”

