Avoid Fake News In Your Reports ,Nigerian Army Urges Journalists ,Bloggers

The Editor In Chief of CKN News Mr Chris Kehinde Nwandu (CKN) yesterday had the privilege of addressing top officers of the Military as the President of Guild Of Professional Bloggers Of Nigeria as part of the ongoing DIRECTORATE OF ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS ,and NIGERIAN ARMY SCHOOL OF PUBLIC RELATIONS workshop for DAPR Officers, Commanding Officers And Media Practitioners holding In Lagos



He spoke on the issue of fake news and why the military should be proactive rather than reactive in their information management as well as give accurate information to the public especially in the fight against terrorism.



More importantly the Military Information Management team used the occasion to enlighten the journalists and bloggers on some aspect of military information (reporting) some of them (journalists and Bloggers ) take for granted ,which they found not only educating but informative.



They asked Nigerian journalists to see themselves as equal stakeholders in the entity called Nigeria and to take into cognizance the families of our fallen heroes in their reportage .



The joint interactive session also agreed on the need for journalists and online practitioners to avoid over-sensation in their reports especially as it regards Military officers that lost their lives in battle.



It was a no hold barred session that gave (Journalists/Bloggers) some new information on how to manage security news and reportage which is crucial to National Security.

The Vice President of Guild Of Professional Bloggers Mrs Laila Ijeoma(Lailas Blog) also presented a paper on Combating Fake News.









Some of the top Military officers at the event were Brig Gen Ugbo ,Cols A A Yusuf, Col M A Anka, Col A Ilyasu,Col H I Mohammed , Major Lekan Ayeni , former Army Spokesman Col Olaniyan rtd and other top military officers .



The Directorate of Army Public Relations And Nigerian Army School Of Public Relations assured the media Practitioners that it will be a regular event.

