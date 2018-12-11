Atiku Better Than Buhari In Character, Integrity – PDP

Published:





The opposition PDP on Monday said that the ruling APC shot themselves in the foot by saying that President Muhammadu Buhari is not a match for Atiku Abubakar.





Buhari and Atiku are believed to be the two front-line candidates in the running for the highest office in Nigeria, come 2019 general election.





Deputy Governor of Bauchi state Audu Katagum, who is a member of the APC, had said that President Buhari had no match in terms of popularity in northern Nigeria.





But the Presidential Campaign Organisation of the PDP noted on Monday that the APC, in raising the issue of personal character of candidates, had unwittingly sunk Buhari’s campaign.





Spokesman for the PDP campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the PDP was committed to issue-based campaign and finding solutions to the myriad of problems the “incompetent, divisive and extremely corrupt” Buhari administration has plunged the nation into.





However, the party maintained that it would not hesitate to take on the APC, any time, any day on issues of personal character and integrity, which it said: President Buhari was in clear deficit before Atiku.





“It is on record that nothing incriminatory has ever been found on Atiku Abubakar, despite being the most investigated politician in our country, particularly by the Buhari Presidency; but can such be said of President Buhari, who has been jittery over Atiku Abubakar’s soaring popularity and acceptance across the board, ahead of the 2019 general election,” a statement from the party read in part.





“In the interim, between President Buhari and Atiku Abubakar, Nigerians know the leader, who is bugged by integrity issues and under whose watch our Presidency became “fantastically corrupt”, with issues of certificate forgery and allegations of sundry frauds in which family members and close relatives are being mentioned.





“Nigerians are aware of the leader, under whose direct watch, over N11 trillion has been stolen from our petroleum sector and billons of naira frittered away from our National Health Insurance Fund (NHIS) and other revenue agencies in the last three and half years.





“They are aware of the leader, who has reneged in all his campaign promises; who stays aloof always to the plights of the people and only parades as pro-poor, just to win their votes.”

