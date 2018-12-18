Asuu Walks Out Of Meeting With Federal Government

Published:

Representatives of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu) on Monday night walked out of their meeting with a Federal Government delegation after another fruitless negotiation.





Asuu had on November 5 embarked on strike, which has lasted for six weeks now, claiming that the action was informed by poor funding of the nation’s universities and staff remuneration.





Samuel Olowookere, the Director of Press at the minister’s office, had said last Friday that negotiation for solutions to the issues tabled by Asuu was an ongoing issue.





On Monday, the government delegation was led by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, while Asuu President Professor Biodun Ogunyemi led the union’s delegation to the meeting.







It was learned that the Asuu delegation walked out in the middle of the meeting and declined to talk to newsmen.





In November, Asuu said students may spend more time at home since no solid agreement had been reached in its negotiation with the federal government.





The Asuu president had appealed to parents and students to show understanding, saying the industrial action was meant to avert total collapse of the country’s university system.





“We want to call on our students and parents to show understanding with our struggle as we are in this together,” he had said.

