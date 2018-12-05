ASUU Strike To Continue As Meeting With FG Ends In Deadlock

Published:





The lingering strike action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU will continue as the meeting between the leadership of the academic union and the Federal government ended in a deadlock yesterday December 4th.





The meeting which held at the Minister of Education , Adamu Adamu 's office, failed to see both parties reach an agreement.





The Union began their strike action on November 5th to demand better funding for universities and alleged plans by the Federal government to increase student fees.





Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, ASUU president Biodun Ogunyemi, said.





"We have been meeting but we are yet to reach any concrete decision".

