Association Of LGA Vice Chairmen Hold Inaugural Meeting In Abuja

Kenneth Adejoh Michael, a Management Consultant, delivered a paper on Understanding Legal Administrative Structures/ The Role of Vice Chairmen of local government In Nigeria.
Another topic “Self Reliance/Life in and after office was presented by Babatunde Oluremi Ogunlaja, a retired Deputy Director, Development Finance Department, Central Bank Headquarters, Abuja .
Presentation and ratification of National and Zonal executives of the association were also part of the activities. Thereafter, there were group discussions, familiarization between executives and members of the Association.
