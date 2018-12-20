Association Of LGA Vice Chairmen Hold Inaugural Meeting In Abuja

Published:

Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen of Nigeria held its first conference from December 17-19 in Agura Hotel, Abuja. In his opening remarks, Honorable Lawrence Onuchukwu National Chairman of the Association, welcomed all the invited guests. The theme “Prospects and Challenges of the local government in Nigeria” was delivered by Dr. Abayomi Ogunowo, Lecturer, Political Science and International Relations, University of Abuja.

Kenneth Adejoh Michael, a Management Consultant, delivered a paper on Understanding Legal Administrative Structures/ The Role of Vice Chairmen of local government In Nigeria.

Another topic “Self Reliance/Life in and after office was presented by Babatunde Oluremi Ogunlaja, a retired Deputy Director, Development Finance Department, Central Bank Headquarters, Abuja .

Presentation and ratification of National and Zonal executives of the association were also part of the activities. Thereafter, there were group discussions, familiarization between executives and members of the Association.

