Aso Rock Replies Ex-President Obasanjo

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has told ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo that his presidential candidate for the 2019 elections would be “roundly and comprehensively” defeated.





Obasanjo, who backed Buhari in the build-up to the last elections in 2015, on Sunday reiterated his call on Nigerians not to reelect the current president.





He has since endorsed the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for Nigeria’s highest office.





And in its reaction to Obasanjo’s latest condemnation of the Buhari government, Nigeria’s minister of information Lai Mohammed said the former president “has every right to support anyone he likes.”





While emphasising that Obasanjo had such right in the constitution, Mohammed, however, said Atiku, who served under Obasanjo as vice president, would be “roundly and comprehensively ” defeated by Buhari.

