Army Redeploys More Generals (See Full List)

Published:

The Nigerian Army has on Thursday 13th December 2018 released another batch of posting and appointments of some of its senior officers. Those affected by the exercise include Major General AA Nani who is to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans (AHQ DAPP) and appointed Chief of Policy and Plans (Army), Major General MM Mshelia, from Warrant Officers Academy (WOA), Jaji, to Nigerian Army Training Centre (NATRAC) and appointed Commander, Major General G Oyefesobi, from NATRAC to Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) and appointed Director Administration, while Major General AB Omozoje will move from DIA to AHQ DAPP and appointed Deputy Chief of Policy Plans (Army) and Director Staff Duties.Similarly, Major General I Attahiru is to remain in Defence Headquarters (DHQ) and appointed Chief of Defence Logistics, Major General KO Ogundele, will move from Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), to Defence Space Administration and appointed Director Policy, Plans and Research, Major General EJ Enenche from Army War College Nigeria (AWCN) to DHQ and appointed Director Technical Support Services, Major General AS Maikobi from Training and Doctrine Command (TRADOC) to 82 Division and appointed General Officer Commanding. Major General SA Yaro has also been posted from AHQ Department of Training and Operations (AHQ DATOPS) to TRADOC and appointed Chief of Training, while Major General GA Umelo is to remain in AHQ and appointed Director Peacekeeping Operations at AHQ DATOPs.Others include Major General C Ofoche who is to remain in AWCN and appointed Commandant, General JJ Ogunlade, from AHQ DAPP to DHQ and appointed Director Innovation and Concept Development, Major General JO Oni, from Armed Forces Simulation Centre to AHQ DOAA and appointed Director Personnel Services and Major General ON Ugo from HQ NAE to AHQ DOAL and appointed Director Engineering Services. Major General M Bashir is to remain in Post Housing Development Limited and appointed MD/CEO, while Major General SE Oduonwa moves from DHQ to AHQ DAPP and appointed Director Policy.Major General OW Ali has also been moved from AWCN to DHQ and appointed Director Communications, Major General CG Musa is to remain in AHQ Department of Projects and Programmes (AHQ DPP) and appointed Executive Director Nigerian Army Farms and Ranches Limited, while Major General JO Irefin is to remain in DHQ Garrison and appointed Commander. The posting also affected some Commandants of Nigerian Army training institutions which include Major General OI Uzamere, who is to remain in NACOL as Commandant Major General DH Alli-Keffi, Commandant NASI, Major General MH Magaji, Commandant NAAS, Major AO Uthman, Commandant NASS, Major General BN Salami, NASST Benin, General AS Ibikunle, Commandant NAOS and Major General EH Ehiorobo, Commandant NASEME. Similarly, Major General S Mohammed is to remain in Depot NA and appointed Commandant, while Major General MO Enendu is to remain as Deputy Commandant, NAFRC, Major General VO Offiong is to remain as Corps Commander NACST.Major General US Mohammed will now move from 3 Brigade to AHQ Department of Civil-Military Affairs and appointed Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA), Major General AR Bakare has also moved from NA Budget to DHQ Defence Research and Development Bureau and appointed Director Administration and Logistics while Major General YI Shalangwa is to remain as Director Legal Services (Army). Major General TOB Ademola to remain in Nigerian Embassy Beijing and appointed Defence Adviser while Major General A Kigbu from NIMED MINUSMA to 44 NARHK and appointed Chief Medical Director and Brigadier General A Laguda who was posted from AHQ Garrison to WOA and appointed Commandant.Similarly, new Brigade Commanders have been appointed for 3, 4 and 13 Brigades, these are Brigadier General BA Alabi, Brigadier General GO Omorogbe and Brigadier General OT Olatoye, respectively, while Brigadier General PP Malla has been appointed Commander 82 Division Garrison, amongst others.SANI KUKASHEKA USMANBrigadier GeneralDirector Army Public Relations14th December 2018