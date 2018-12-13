Army Privately Buries 100 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

Published:

The Nigerian Army will privately bury over 100 soldiers killed during terrorist attacks on 157 Task Force Battalion in Metele, Borno State, last month.





It was gathered that the private burial would take place in Maiduguri on Friday.





The army wanted the event to be private so that the real number of slain soldiers will not be known, reports say.





One of the widows who did not wish to be identified said, “I was invited for the burial of my husband with a few others this Friday in Maiduguri.





“Sincerely, we don’t even know how many will be buried and the army is not giving us any information.”







A colonel, who spoke to a reporter on condition of anonymity, said the army decided to make the burial private in order to hide the true casualty figure.





He said, “Gen Buratai said only 23 soldiers were killed in the attack. He also put the number of troops wounded in action at 31. However, we all know that is not true. Over 100 were killed and a private burial is now being organised in order not to expose their lies.”





When the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, was contacted for comment, he cut all calls, asking for a text message instead.





However, he refused to respond to a text message sent to him as of press time.



Source: Punch

