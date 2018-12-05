Army Deploys Additional Troops In Borno To Combat Boko Haram

Published:





More troops have been deployed in Jakana, a town in Konduga area of Borno state in Nigeria’s northeast region, following reports that Boko Haram plans to attack the town.





It was learned that many soldiers tied to the Operation Lafiya Dole squad were seen with heavy offensive artillery.





“Boko Haram or ISWAP elements are currently gathering in the village of Mattari in Konduga LGA,” a journalist Ahmed Salkida had tweeted.





“The location is a few miles to Jakana or Benishek, there are Nigerian military facilities in both areas. Multiple local sources are reporting this.”





But the army has not responded to this report.





There has been a resurgence of Boko Haram attacks in the northeast with scores of soldiers killed on 18 November in Metele area of Borno state, and more than five killed on Saturday, December 1 in Buni Gari village, Yobe state.

