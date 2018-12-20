Army Commander Corps Of Signals On Operations Visits Operation Lafiya Dole

Published:

The Commander Corps of Signals (CCS), Major General Clement Olukoju who was on Operational visit to Operation LAFIYA DOLE was recently received by the Acting General Officer Commanding (GOC), 7 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Brigadier General Abdulmalik Bulama Biu at the Division's Headquarters.



The focus of his visit this time around was to assess insitu the general operational performance of Signals troops, their challenges as well as their preparedness for future tasks across the entire spectrum of the Theatre.



He was briefed on arrival by the GOC and took a tour of some locations, which culminated in a meeting with communications officers of the 3 sectors that make up OP LAFIYA DOLE as well as NAF communications officers..



The visit is a routine visit in line with the COAS directive for Corps Commanders to always interact with troops and carry out on the spot assessment as it affects their various corps. The visit was generally hitch free and successful.

