Army Buries 19 Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram

The Theatre Command, Operation LAFIYA DOLE on Friday 14th December 2018 gave a befitting military burial to 19 out of the 23 officers and soldiers of 157 Battalion that gallantly paid the supreme price in the defence of our fatherland on 18th November 2018 at Metele, Borno State. The solemn but colourful burial ceremony took place at Maimalari Cantonment Military Cemetery, Maiduguri, Borno State.





In attendance at ceremony were the Deputy Governor of Borno State, Alhaji Usman Mamman Durkwa, who represented the Governor, Major General Lamidi Adeosun, Chief of Training and Operations (Army), who represented the Chief of Army Staff, representative of the Shehu of Borno, families of the deceased heroes, commanders and heads of security agencies, as well as some officers and soldiers of Operation LAFIYA DOLE.

