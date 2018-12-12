Army Arrests Another Gang Of Gunrunners

Published:

Share This

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army deployed for Operation WHIRL PUNCH arrested three notorious gun runners; Aminu Umar, Shehu Samaila and Bilyaminu Abdullahi aged 32, 25 and 22 years respectively on Tuesday 11 December 2018. They were apprehended during a Stop and Search operation at Rijau in Niger State.The troops recovered 44 fabricated locally made single barrel rifles and 351 cartridges being conveyed in a Toyota Corolla with Registration Number ZUR 28DX Kebbi.Preliminary investigation revealed that the gun runners were heading to Bena in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State which shares boundary with Zamfara State.This arrest is similar to that of Mr Rabi'u Akilu who was found in possession of 36 rifles and 343 rounds of ammunition neatly concealed in another Toyota Corolla heading to Zamfara State in November 2018.Further interrogation is ongoing while motorists are requested to continue to share credible information with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies. It is important to add that troops of 1 Division conducting Operation WHIRL PUNCH will remain resolutely committed to combating all forms of criminality in our Area of Operation.You are please requested to disseminate this information through your reputable media house.Grateful for your kind cooperation.SignedColonel Muhammad DoleDeputy DirectorArmy Public Relations1 Division Nigerian Army12th December 2018