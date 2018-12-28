APC Appoints Dangote ,Otedola Members Of Buhari Campaign Team

Published:

APC ANNOUNCES MEMBERS OF PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN COUNCIL 2019The All Progressives Congress, APC, has released the names of members of its Presidential Campaign Council for the 2019 elections. They are as follows:CHAIRMANPresident Muhammadu BuhariCO-CHAIRMANAsiwaju Bola Ahmed TinubuDEPUTY CHAIRMEN1. The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo.2. The APC National Chairman Comrade Adams OshiomoleVICE CHAIRMAN NORTHSenator George AkumeVICE CHAIRMAN SOUTHSenator Ken NnamaniDIRECTOR GENERALHis Excellency, Rt. Hon. Rotimi AmaechiDEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (OPERATIONS)Senator A.O. MamoraDEPUTY DIRECTOR GENERAL (COORDINATION)Arch. Waziri BulamaSECRETARY1. Adamu Adamu2. Dele AlakeZONAL DIRECTORSa. North West: Senator Aliyu M. Wamakkob. North East: Senator Muh’d Ali Ndumec. North Central: Senator Abdullahi Adamud. South West: Sola Oke, SANe. South East: Sharon Ikeazorf. South South: Senator Godswill AkpabioDIRECTORATESa. Director, Buhari Support Groups - Dr. Mahmoud Mohammedb. Director, Strategic Communications - Festus Keyamo, SANa. Deputy Director- Abike Dabiri- Erewac. Director, Contact & Mobilization - Hadiza Bala Usmana. Deputy Director South -Victor Eboigreb. Deputy Director North- Senator Bashir Naladod. Director, Election Planning & Monitoring - Babatunde Raji Fashola, SANa. Deputy Director I- Baba Kura Abba Jatob. Deputy Director II-Chief Emani Ayirie. Director, Logistics – Dr. Pius Odubua. Deputy Director- Senator Umanah Umanahb. Deputy Director II- Nasiru Danuf. Director, Policy Research & Strategy- Prof Abdulrahman Obaa. Deputy Director- Prof. A.K. Usmang. Director, Youth Mobilization- Hon. Tony Nwoye assisted by the APC Youth Leader sadiqa. Deputy Director North- Barrister Ismaeel Ahmedb. Deputy Director South - Jasper Azuatalamh. Director, Admin- Onari Browna. Deputy Director I- Chris Hassanb. Deputy Director II- Abubakar Magaji Gasaui. Director, Women Mobilization- Woman Leader Salamatu Baiwaa. Deputy Director North – Binta Mu’azub. Deputy Director South - Adejoke Orelope Adefulirej. Director Security – Gen. A. . Dambazzaua. Deputy Directors - Brigadier General Gambo and Mr. U. Ukomak. Director Legal – Emeka Ngige, SANa. Deputy Director- Prof. Maman Lawan Yusufaril. Director Field Opertaions- Mallam Nuhu RibaduM. Director Finance - Wale EdunDeputy Director ….Alhaji Adamu FadanSPECIAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE TO MR. PRESIDENT1. Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.2. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu3. Senator Ahmed Lawan (Senate Leader)4. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila ( Leader of the House )5. APC Party National Chairman Comrade Adams Oshiomole6. Alhaji Aliko Dangote.7. Mr. Femi OtedolaCOUNCIL MEMBERS1. Chief Bisi Akande2. Chief John Oyegun3. Senator Ita Enang4. All APC serving Senators5. All APC serving and former Governors6. All APC Members of the House of Representatives7. All members of the National Working Committee of the APC8. All Zonal Women LeadersSTATE COORDINATORS1. Governors are to serve as State Coordinators in their respective states2. Gubernatorial Candidates in non- APC States will serve as State Coordinators in their respective statesFemi AdesinaSpecial Adviser to the President(Media and Publicity)December 28, 2018