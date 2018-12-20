APC Already In Panic Mode Ahead Of 2019 Election In Lagos – Jimi Agbaje

Published:





The governorship candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, Jimi Agbaje, says the All Progressives Congress (APC) is already in a panic mode ahead of the 2019 elections in the state.





In a statement issued on Wednesday, Agbaje said the ruling party in the state was worried that the PDP was coming for its number one seat in the state.





Agbaje said it is tragic that even as APC battles its internal contractions, it still indulges in derogatory remarks against him, his party and his supporters.





The Lagos PDP candidate said, who said that residents of the state were now knowledgeable about the political realities in the state, said, Lagosian cannot be deceived any longer.





His words: “Imagine, I am being derided for my consistency in running a third time for the office of governor.





“I am also misrepresented daily for staying with my dream of a greater and a democratic Lagos, where everybody living here, irrespective of status or political affiliation, will be free.





“Yes, I am their customer and I have no problem with that tag because I am a good sportsman.





“But those with discerning mind know that customer is king. Unknown to them, I am their king, let them wait and see,” he said.





The three-time governorship candidate described as absurd the situation where Lagos earned huge revenues and “a private company collects a substantial part of that money in the name of consultancy fee”.





Agbaje admonished the residents of the state to come out in their numbers to put an end to this issue.

