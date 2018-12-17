Another Set Of People Kidnapped In Owo ,Ondo State

Published:

Barely one week after four people were kidnapped in Ondo State, another three persons were reportedly abducted by some unknown gunmen in the state on Saturday.



It was gathered that the victims, one of whom is a lecturer at the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, were abducted in two different locations.



The other two victims, whose identities are unknown, were said to be travellers and were abducted on the Owo-Ikare Expressway.



The first victim, identified as Mr Michael Olopete, is a lecturer in the Department of Marketing of the polytechnic and was reportedly abducted on the Owo-Ipele Road.





Four persons had last week been abducted by some gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at Amurin village on the Ikere-Owo Road, Owo Local Government Area of the state.



Three of the victims were members of staff of the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, while the other one was a lecturer at the RUGIPO, Mr Taiwo Akinyemi.



However, the medical workers regained freedom after ransom was paid by their families, while the lecturer died in the kidnappers’ den.



A source, who spoke on Saturday’s incident, said, “The lecturer of the marketing department was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen between Ipele and Owo. Another kidnapping took place at Oba Akoko. The three persons were taken away into the bush. The upsurge in kidnapping cases in Ondo is now worrisome.



“Unless the government at different levels wake up to their responsibility, nobody is safe in the state again.”



Confirming the kidnap the Public Relations Officer, Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, said the command had commenced investigation into the incident.



“I don’t have the details yet, but it is true that it happened and we have commenced investigations,” he stated.



Meanwhile, following the recent abduction of workers of the FMC, the Association of Resident Doctors, FMC, Owo branch, has threatened to embark on an industrial action if the state government refuses to put in place visible and effective measures to curb the activities of kidnappers.



The President of the association, Dr Bolarinwa Olawale, said a case whereby civil servants, in the course of going to their places of work, were being kidnapped and heavy ransom paid, and the victims and their families left in a state of psychological, emotional and financial trauma, was no longer acceptable.





He stated, “In view of this, we are lending our voices to the cry of the NMA and the NBA in Ondo State that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu should please ensure the beefing up of the security apparatuses in the state.



“While appreciating the efforts of the security agencies in the state for their swift response, we wish to state unequivocally that we may not be able to guarantee industrial harmony if the government refuses to put in place visible and effective measures, which will help curb the activities of these kidnappers.”

Share This