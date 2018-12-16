Anambra State FRSC Sector Commander Dies In Auto Crash

Published:

Mr Sunday Ajayi, the Federal Road Safety Commission, Anambra Sector Commander was yesterday involved in a car accident at Asaba which unfortunately claimed his life.



His personal driver sustained injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a hospital.



Mr Ajayi is well known and loved for his dedication and innovative traffic management style which endeared him and his officers to Anambra's motoring public.



He was with his men on Friday, December 14, 2018 at Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), Awka for a football match.



The Corps Marshal of the FRSC Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has condoled his family on the unfortunate incident

