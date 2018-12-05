Ambode's Commissioner Dumps APC, Endorses PDP’s Agbaje

Published:





Lagos state commissioner for energy and mineral resources, Wale Oluwo, has dumped the All Progressive Congress (APC), vowing to work for Jimi Agbaje, the 2019 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.





“A few hours ago, I submitted to His Excellency, the Governor of Lagos State, a letter of resignation of my appointment as Honorable Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources. And consequently as a registered member of the All Progressives Congress,” Oluwo said in his resignation letter.





Oluwo, who also quit the cabinet of Governor Akinwumi Ambode, acussed the ruling party of deliberately overseeing an “integrity-deficient” governorship primary” in October which produced Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who enjoyed the support of the dominant power blocs in the party.





The aggrieved APC member claimed that APC lacked integrity, stressing that this has diminished the reputation of the state as a reference point for free and fair democratic practice.





Oluwo, who is expected to defect to the PDP, is from Epe local government area of the state like Ambode.





Oluwo said, “My decision to resign is not unconnected with the recent events of the last few weeks, which have encouraged a moral burden for me. I have found it rather difficult to come to terms and rationalize the party’s conduct of the October 2018 primary elections.





“Which were largely characterized by massive voter disenfranchisement, intimidation, violence, undue influence and non-compliance with all known principles of democracy.





“The integrity-deficient nature of the primary has significantly diminished the hard-earned reputation of our State as a reference point for a free and fair democratic practice.”





At the time of this report, the APC leadership in the state had yet to respond to Oluwo’s allegations.

