AIT Presenter Nancy Illoh Bags Chieftaincy Title Few Weeks After Baby's Birth

Few weeks after delivering her baby ,AIT Money Show Presenter Nancy Illoh has bagged a Chieftaincy title from her hometown in Delta State.



This was the post made on social media by her younger sister Ifeoma Illoh obtained by CKN News



"Here's wishing my big sis Nancy Illoh Nancy Moneyline a huge congratulations 🎊 on her award recognition as an outstanding personality and chieftancy title of Adã Né kwùlí Ùwáa from his royal highness Obi Jideuwa, King of Issele Azagba, Aniocha North in Delta state.



You sis, are the most deserving of that title. And I pray that your voice will echo stronger and greater in higher places for positive impact and influence.



You've only just begun.



Love you beyond the stars.



Cheers!!! Sis.



Three gbosas to the one and only Adã Né kwùlí Ùwáa 😀😄"

