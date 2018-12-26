Aisha Attacks Buhari Over Zamfara State Kilings

Published:

Foremost activist and co-founder of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, Aisha Yesufu has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari over his handling of the recent spate of killings in Zamfara state, North-West Nigeria.

President Buhari interacting with troops deployed to curb the activities of bandits and criminals in Zamfara and neighbouring states under Operations Sharan Daji and Diran Mikiya, at Katsina Airport shortly before departing for Abuja on 25th Aug 2018 Aisha in a minute and 43 seconds video recording made available to Journalists accused the President of playing the ostrich and doing too little to curtail the senseless killings going on in some parts of the country.

Questioning the rationale for replacing President Goodluck Jonathan with the incumbent, the fiery activist said the same missteps of the immediate past President are today being replicated by the All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.

Share This