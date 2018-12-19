Agbaje Cannot Be Trusted With The Treasury Of Lagos State..APC

Published:











The Lagos state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) says it cannot trust Jimi Agbaje, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with the treasury of the state.





This, the ruling party said was because the PDP candidate has only one pharmacy store for the past 30 years.





Image maker of the APC in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, made this comment on Politics Today, a political talk show on Channels Television on Tuesday evening.





Asked if the APC is afraid of the opposition PDP in Lagos, Igbokwe maintained that the ruling party cannot be afraid of the PDP because the opposition party in the state has no strong politician in its fold except Agbaje.





The Lagos APC publicity secretary said: “There is nobody in Lagos PDP except Jimi Agbaje and we can’t trust him,” Igbokwe said.





Asked why Agbaje cannot be trusted, the Lagos APC image maker said: “Jimi has just one pharmacy store for the past 30 years. It’s not practised anywhere in the world.





“We can’t trust him with Lagos treasury, Lagos is a country,” Igbokwe said.





CKN News reports that Agbaje is aiming to govern Lagos having tried twice. He will battle Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the candidate of the APC for the number one political position in the southwest state.

