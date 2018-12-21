African ICT Foundation Appoints Tony Ojobo New President

Published:

The immediate past Public Affairs Director of the Nigerian Communications Commission ,Mr Tony Ojobo has been appointed the new President of African ICT Foundation.



This was contained in a letter dated 21st December 2018 and signed by the outgoing President of the Association Dr Samuel Ikiddeh



Other officers were also appointed from across the African continent as Board members of the Association.



Mr Ojobo in his acceptance letter published below thanked the Association for the honor done him,promising to discharge his duties with utmost humility



Dear Sir



I received the letter appointing me the President of African ICT Foundation with a great deal of excitement and joy. It is with a sense of humility that I accept this appointment, knowing that there abound an array of more knowledgeable and experienced professionals in this field. I feel humbled that I have been considered worthy of this responsibility.



A portfolio such as this no doubt comes with a great deal of responsibility. In the age when ICTs are major indices of economic developments, the continent cannot afford to be sleeping. It’s high time we woke up to the reality facing us at this time. The advancement of the continent vis a vis the economic development lies with the ICT capabilities of her people.



With the level of disruptive innovations facing businesses today, there is need to assist businesses and governments with policies that can deliver the desired economic emancipation of Africa.



With the support of members of the Board, we shall do our level best to add our voice to issues pertaining to ICT development in Africa. With God on our side, we hope to make a difference.



Once more I thank the Board and all Stakeholders for this honour.



Sincere Regards

Tony Ojobo

Share This