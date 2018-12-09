Sunday, 9 December 2018

Actor Kenneth Okonkwo PLaces Curse On Fan On Instagram

Published: December 09, 2018

Actor/Politician, Kenneth Okonkwo and a non-fan dragged each other on instagram yesterday. Trouble started after Okonkwo shared a video of Ukraine citizens attacking corrupt politicians in their country and throwing them into the dustbin.

Kenneth wrote that corrupt politicians in Nigeria also deserve to be in the dustbin and not in government house.

IG user @jnonuchukwu was angered by his post and slammed Okonkwo. The actor replied, placing a curse on the IG user. Read their exchange below...


Actor Kenneth Okonkwo places a curse on IG user who called him a bastard

Abiola Alaba Peters

