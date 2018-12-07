Action Alliance Disowns Okorocha’s Son-In-law Uche Nwosu

Published:

The National Chairman of the Action Alliances (AA), Tunde Anifowose-Kelani, has rejected the son-in-law of Governor Rochas Okorocha, Uche Nwosu, as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo State.





Nwosu, some aides of the governors and supporters had during the week dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State for the AA.





Speaking to newsmen on Thursday, the National Chairman stated that Nwosu was yet to become a registered member of the party.





Anifowose-Kelani said, for this reason, the former Imo Chief of Staff cannot be recognized as the party’s standard-bearer in Imo State for the 2019 elections.





To Advertise Here - Call; 09055513813





He said: “Uche Nwosu is not yet a member of our party and cannot come through the back door to be a gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo state.”





The party chairman noted that the party had rules and regulations guiding its operation and that in order to become a registered member there were due process such person must follow.





He advised that if Uche Nwosu really wants to be a registered member of the AA, he should do the needful.

Share This