Abule-Egba Petroleum Pipeline Fire, Four Suspects Arrested, Prime Suspect Declared Wanted

The Lagos State Police Command has recorded a breakthrough in the investigation of the fire incident that occurred on 19/12/2018, at about 0200hrs, at Abule-Egba and Agege areas of Lagos, in which at least, 100 houses,100 shops and 50 cars went up in flames, with the arrest of four suspected pipeline vandals.



During interrogation, the four suspects gave vivid account of how the fire that emanated from a vandalised petroleum pipe engulfed a fraction of Abule-Egba community and escalated to parts of Agege area, destroying properties worth millions of Naira. They also mentioned one Hon(Amb) Prince Adedipo Dauda Ewenla as their ring leader.



Based on this, the Command extended invitation to him at his last known address but found out that he has fled to Ogun state in order to evade arrest.



He is hereby advised to come out of hiding and report himself to Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja or to the nearest police station in the state to defend the allegation against him.

