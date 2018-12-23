Abia State Will ‘Burn’ If Okezie Ikpeazu Is Re-Elected – Nnamdi Kanu

Published:





The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, says Abia state, southern Nigeria, will “burn” if Okezie Ikpeazu, the state governor is reelected.





Ikpeazu, a governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is seeking re-election after coming into power in 2015.





Speaking on the forthcoming governorship election in the state during a live broadcast on radio Biafra on Saturday, Kanu, who is from Abia state, wondered why the residents of the state will vote again after the last operation python dance carried out by the Nigeria Army in the southeast region.





His words: “I don’t understand people, after operation python dance I, II, III, you people still want to vote in Abia state.





“One thing I know is Okezie Ikpeazu will not go back. We will stop him.





“If Okezie Ikpeazu goes back to Abia state government house, Abia state will burn because he is a descendant of the Hausa Fulani”.





The IPOB leader resurfaced in Jerusalem, Israel October 19 this year after the military invasion of his community in Abia state in 2017.





Since the attack, the whereabouts of Eze Israel Kanu, the father of the secessionist leader and also the traditional leader of Afaraukwu-Ibeku community in Umuahia North Local Government Area of the state has not been known.





Kanu is leading a group seeking secession from Nigeria. The group has since been proscribed by the Nigerian Government.

