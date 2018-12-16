40 Years After, Charlyboy Remarries Lady Diane In Abuja (Photos)

Published:





Nigerian musician and human rights activist, Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charlyboy, remarried his American wife, Diane Oputa after 40 years and three children.





Charlyboy and Diane exchanged marriage vows on Saturday evening at the Chapel of Sisters of Jesus the Redeemer Catholic Church in Gwarimpa, Abuja. The low-keyed wedding was officiated by the outspoken Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Dioceses, Bishop Mathew Kukah, and had in attendance close friends and relatives of the couple, including the aged mother of Charlyboy.





The Archbishop of Abuja Catholic Diocese, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, was also in attendance among some other clergymen. Charlyboy, who is 67 years, has nine children from different women, and has 16 grandchildren.





