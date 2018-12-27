33 Years Old Man Makes History:Crosses Antarctica Alone Unassisted.

Published:

A 33-year-old American man has become the first person to cross Antarctica alone and unassisted.



Explorer Colin O'Brady finished in 53 days, ahead of British Army Captain Louis Rudd, 49, after an epic race across the ice.



Both men set out on 3 November to complete the journey, which killed a British ex-Army officer two years ago.



The 921-mile (1,482km) trek took them across the coldest continent on Earth in some of the most extreme conditions.



O'Brady, a pro-athlete who posts his milestones on social media, spoke to the BBC on one his harshest days.



"I'm tired, man. I'm exhausted, but I'm making steady progress every day," he said from his satellite phone on 20 December - Day 47 - as he camped amid a storm and massive ridges of ice and snow known as sastrugi.



After a day which was like being "in the inside of a ping-pong ball" O'Brady said he was grateful to have negotiated the wavelike ridges of hard snow and ice in low visibility without having broken a leg.



"I've been dragging an almost 375lb (170kg) sled for 12-13 hours per day through the coldest harshest place in the world," he said, adding that he had lost so much weight that his wristwatch had been slipping off and he is "scared" to look at his unclothed body.



Source:BBC

Share This