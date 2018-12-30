30 PDP Members Die In Accident

Published:

No fewer than 30 persons have been killed in multiple ghastly motor accidents on Otukpo – Agatu road in Benue state.



Those who died are mostly Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members travelling to Agatu for flag off of Abba Morro Senatorial campaign for 2019 election.



Moro, a former minister of Interior, is the PDP senatorial candidate for Benue south.



The accident occurred around 10am with most casualties from Oju and Obi local government areas that made up the nine local government areas on Benue south senatorial.



Any eye witness said the multiple accidents occurred when the tyre of one of the buses conveying PDP supporters burst, making it to veer off the road.



Other oncoming buses with party supporters rammed into each other resulting to the high casualties.



Governor Samuel Ortom and David Mark promptly visited those who sustained injuries at St Francis Hospital in Adoka, Otukpo Local Government area.



The accident forced Morro to cancel the flag off scheduled to hold in Agatu, Benue south.



A statement by the PDP publicity secretary in Benue Bemgba Iortyom mourned the demise of the victims.



He said the cancellation of the campaign was to honour their memories.



He added that a new date will be announced for commencement of the campaign.

