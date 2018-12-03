3 People Die In Port Harcourt Fuel Tanker Explosion

Three persons are feared dead in an early hour petrol fire at Government Reserved Area, GRA phase 4 axis of Port Harcourt.
Eye witnesses said the incident which happened at about 2.00am Tuesday occurred when a tanker, laden with fuel fell and spilled its contents in adjoining buildings and ignited fire.
