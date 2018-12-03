Tuesday, 25 December 2018

3 People Die In Port Harcourt Fuel Tanker Explosion

Published: December 25, 2018
Three persons are feared dead in an early hour petrol fire at Government Reserved Area, GRA phase 4 axis of Port Harcourt.

Eye witnesses said the incident which happened at about 2.00am Tuesday occurred when a tanker, laden with fuel fell and spilled its contents in adjoining buildings and ignited fire.

